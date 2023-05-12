Is Leon Draisaitl playing tonight against Vegas Golden Knights? May 12, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Leon Draisaitl is a crucial piece of the Edmonton Oilers' offense. The team and fans alike are hopeful that he will be able to play in Friday's pivotal Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's Game 4 win, but concerns arose when he was on the receiving end of a vicious slash by Alex Pietrangelo. While it's unclear whether the slash caused any serious damage, it's something to monitor, especially if Draisaitl misses a practice ahead of tonight's game.

The 27-year-old has been a force in the playoffs so far, racking up an impressive 13 goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 22 hits, and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests. In fact, he's only been held off the scoresheet once, making him an essential component of the Oilers' success.

Despite the potential injury, Draisaitl has shown tremendous resilience throughout his career, and there's reason to believe that he'll suit up for Game 5. The Oilers will need him at his best if they hope to even the series and take a crucial lead against a tough Golden Knights team.

A look at Leon Draisaitl's NHL career

Leon Draisaitl's NHL career began in earnest in 2015 when the Oilers called him up after only six games in the American Hockey League.

He finished his rookie season with 19 goals and 51 points in 72 games, displaying his size, speed, and vision as a scorer and set-up man with a knack for finding the open man.

In 2016-17, Draisaitl's skills were on full display as he finished second on the Oilers with 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists), helping Edmonton advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Draisaitl led the team in postseason scoring with 16 points in 13 games.

Leon Draisaitl's performance over the next two seasons earned him an eight-year contract extension with the Oilers in 2017, and he continued to excel on the ice. In 2018-19, he finished second in the NHL with 50 goals and fourth with 105 points, becoming the sixth Oilers skater to score at least 50 goals in one season and the ninth with at least 100 points.

Leon Draisaitl's success continued into the 2021-22 season, as he and his teammate Connor McDavid became the first pair of Edmonton teammates since Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri in 1984-85 to individually reach 20 points within the first 10 games of the season. Draisaitl led the NHL in goal-scoring for much of the season, finishing with 55 goals and 110 points.

In the playoffs, Leon Draisaitl set a record with five consecutive games of at least three points to help the Oilers defeat the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference Second Round. He also broke a Battle of Alberta record for most points in a series with 17. Draisaitl finished the postseason with 32 points in 16 games, one behind McDavid for most in the playoffs.

