Is Logan Thompson playing tonight against Dallas Stars? Latest injury update ahead of Game 1 - May 19, 2023

In a significant development for the Vegas Golden Knights, goaltender Logan Thompson may be available to make his return during their playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Thompson, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since March 23, has been progressing in his recovery. He could provide a much-needed boost to Vegas' goaltending depth.

Thompson's availability for tonight's Game 1 against the Stars remains uncertain, but his potential return adds an intriguing element to the Golden Knights' goaltending situation.

Currently, Vegas has relied on netminders Laurent Brossoit, who is also recovering from a lower-body issue, and Adin Hill throughout the first two rounds of the postseason. Hill has been shouldering the starting duties in the absence of Thompson and Brossoit.

While Brossoit's status is also uncertain, the return of Thompson would offer Vegas additional options between the pipes. Thompson's potential comeback comes at a critical juncture in the playoff series, as the Golden Knights seek to gain an early advantage against a formidable Dallas Stars team.

The exact timeline of Thompson's recovery and his resumption of on-ice activities remain undisclosed. However, it suggests that he could step back into the goaltending rotation tonight or in the near future.

Logan Thompson's NHL career

Logan Thompson, the Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender, has made quite a mark since joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thompson honed his skills in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings before making it to the NHL.

In July 2020, Thompson signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson made his NHL debut on March 11, 2021, against the Minnesota Wild. Thompson was then reassigned to Henderson but continued to shine, earning another AHL Goaltender of the Month title in March.

The following season, Thompson made his first NHL start on January 4, 2022, becoming the first former U Sports goaltender to start an NHL game in over three decades. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, displaying the team's confidence in his abilities.

Logan Thompson's NHL journey continued to flourish as he recorded his first NHL win on February 20, 2022, and his first shutout on March 30, 2022. The 2022-23 season marked a significant turning point for Thompson as he took on the role of the Golden Knights' starting goaltender due to injuries to other netminders.

Recognizing his outstanding performances, Logan Thompson was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for November 2022. Followed by his selection to the NHL All-Star Game, making him the first rookie goaltender since 2016.

