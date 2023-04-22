Is Logan Thompson playing tonight against the Winnipeg Jets? April 22, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Logan Thompson has not played a game since the 23rd of March. The Las Vegas goalie has neither skated nor touched the ice since his match against the Calgary Flames.

Thompson (lower body) isn't available for Game 2 against Winnipeg on Thursday, Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reported that Logan Thompson (lower body) won't be able to play in Game 2 against Winnipeg on Thursday and he didn't. There have yet to be any updates on his status for Game 3.

Thompson, the goaltender for the Golden Knights, exited the game against the Flames in the third period. The 26-year-old had just returned from injury and participated in his first game. For the Knights, Logan Thompson played 53 minutes on the ice and made 37 saves.

Logan Thompson has participated in 37 games in the 2022–23 season, skating 57 minutes per game on average. With 1036 saves and a 0.915 save %, he has only given up an average of 2.6 goals per game. He has a 21-12 win-loss record, including two shootout victories. He has been an important part of the Knights' defense, so the group will want him to get well as soon as possible.

How have Logan Thompson and the Golden Knights been so good this year?

Due to their strong play this year, the Vegas Golden Knights have achieved first seed in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 111 points. They have done well offensively, scoring 272 goals so far this year. The squad has received 53 goals from Jack Eiche and Reilly Smith, who will be crucial players in the upcoming games.

This season, their defense has allowed an average of 2.79 goals per game. With a cumulative save percentage of 0.915, all of the goalies have kept up their form and have given up fewer than three goals per game. The defense unit has performed well recently and is capable of handling any difficulty.

Preview of Game 3 between Vegas and Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Two

With the series bound 1-1 going into game three, the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets. On Thursday, the teams will clash for the sixth time this year. The previous encounter was won by the Golden Knights 5-2. In the triumph, Mark Stone scored two goals.

Winnipeg has a 46-33-3 overall record and a 26-13-2 home record. The Jets have a +22 goal difference after scoring 246 goals and surrendering 224.

Vegas has an overall record of 51-22-9 and a road record of 26-7-8. With 267 goals scored and 225 goals allowed, the Golden Knights have a +42 goal difference.

