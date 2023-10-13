Is Luke Hughes related to Quinn Hughes? Exploring the Hughes hockey family tree

Recently, 'Hughes' has become one of the hottest names in the world of professional hockey. That is due to Luke Hughes, the New Jersey Devils defenseman who is forging his own path in the sport.

Before Luke, another Hughes was making waves around the league -- Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks

Both players have the same last name, so it raises the question: Is Luke Hughes related to Quinn Hughes?

Yes, they are. Luke is the younger brother of Quinn.

The Hughes brothers, including middle brother Jack Hughes, are hockey prodigies from a family with deep roots in the sport.

Their parents, Jim and Ellen, boast impressive hockey credentials. Jim served as team captain at Providence College before transitioning into coaching and player development within the NHL. Ellen was an active participant on the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team and a three-sport athlete at the University of New Hampshire.

Quinn Hughes, selected 7th overall by Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is one of the top young defensemen. Known for his exceptional skating and playmaking abilities, he quickly established himself as a force within the league's defensive ranks.

Like Quinn Hughes, Jack also enjoyed an outstanding amateur career, including an unprecedented run with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Jack was selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Luke Hughes, despite being the youngest, stands as the tallest of the three Hughes brothers. He spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program before signing with the University of Michigan to follow in Quinn's footsteps as an NCAA defenseman.

Due to Luke Hughes's impressive performance, NHL scouts took notice, and in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey Devils selected him 4th overall.

The Hughes brothers' journey to the NHL is a testament to their hard work, determination, and strong hockey lineage.

Each brother brings his own distinct style and skillset onto the ice as they strive to build upon their family legacy while forging their own.