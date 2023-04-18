Is Luke Schenn playing tonight against Tampa Bay Lightning? April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Luke Schenn is set to hit the ice tonight in the team's first-round game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 33-year-old Schenn has had an up-and-down season, but he contributed to the team's win over the Lightning on April 11 with a goal late in the first period.

Schenn has played in 70 games this season, notching four goals and 18 assists for a total of 22 points. While those numbers may not be eye-popping, Schenn's presence on the ice is still a valuable asset to the Maple Leafs. His physicality and strong defensive skills have been an important part of the team's success this year.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has shown confidence in Schenn, and it is likely that he will play a significant role in tonight's game.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Schenn can continue his strong play against the Lightning and help lead the Maple Leafs to victory in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.

Luke Schenn's Journey from Leafs to Lightning, and Back Again

Luke Schenn's NHL journey has been one of perseverance and determination. A product of the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League, Schenn was drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Draft. He quickly made his mark in the league, earning a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Schenn spent four seasons with the Maple Leafs. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he reunited with his younger brother Brayden Schenn. Schenn continued to be a physical presence on the ice.

After stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks, Schenn signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. He played a key role in helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships before returning to the Canucks in 2021.

In total, Luke Schenn has played over 800 games in the NHL, amassing over 100 points and being a consistent physical force on the ice. He has also represented Canada on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship and a silver medal at the 2009 IIHF World Championship.

