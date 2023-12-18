Is Marc-Andre Fleury starting tonight against Penguins? Wild take unexpected goaltending decision 

Marc-Andre Fleury is facing a grim situation as Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes has made a surprising goaltending decision for tonight's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite the sentimental significance surrounding what could potentially be Fleury's final game in Pittsburgh, Hynes has chosen to start Filip Gustavsson in the net against the Penguins, deviating from the widely anticipated move.

Ignoring the anticipation surrounding Fleury's potential start in Pittsburgh, Hynes has revealed that the decision to start Gustavsson on Monday is part of a carefully crafted plan. This strategic move aims to have Fleury defend the net in the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back games, with the veteran goaltender set to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Fleury, a future Hall of Famer, has had a storied career, particularly during his time with the Penguins. He played a pivotal role in the team's success, contributing to three Stanley Cup championships and amassing an impressive 375 wins during his tenure with Pittsburgh.

However, since departing from the Penguins, Fleury's returns to face his former team have not always yielded favorable results, despite his continued capability as a goalie.

As the 39-year-old approaches a significant milestone, being just four games away from reaching 1,000 career appearances, the decision to start Gustavsson in Pittsburgh adds an unexpected twist to what would have been a highly anticipated moment for Fleury. Additionally, Fleury is closing in on Patrick Roy's historical record for the second-most wins in NHL history, trailing by just three victories.

Marc-Andre Fleury's Potential Final Showdown in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, a long-time teammate and friend of Marc-Andre Fleury, acknowledged the uniqueness of the goaltender's achievement, expressing that playing in 1,000 games is "unheard of" for goalies.

“He’s been at it for a while," Crosby said. "He had a lot of responsibility for a young goalie. Played a lot of games. He’s had an amazing career. Definitely enjoyed playing with him. It’s always a challenge playing against him.

“He came in at a young age with a lot of pressure and expectation. He passed by a mile, as far as what the expectations were. He set the tone.”

As the Wild take an unexpected goaltending route for tonight's game, the decision to rest Marc-Andre Fleury against the Penguins adds an element of intrigue and speculation surrounding the veteran goalie's potential final appearance in Pittsburgh.