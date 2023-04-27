Is Mark Scheifele playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? April 27, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that star center Mark Scheifele will not be taking to the ice for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The 30-year-old suffered an upper-body injury in the previous game and could only manage to play for 1:40 before having to leave the ice.

Scheifele has been a key player for the Jets throughout the season, scoring an impressive 42 goals and contributing 68 points in 81 regular-season games. He has also been a vital presence in the playoffs, with one goal to his name through four appearances.

With Scheifele sidelined, the Jets will be looking to other players to step up and fill the void. Vladislav Namestnikov is expected to take on a bigger role in the team's forward line, and he will be looking to make an impact against a strong Vegas side.

Despite Scheifele's absence, the Jets will be determined to win Game 5 and advance to the next round of the playoffs. They have a quality team that will look to gather behind one another and put on a solid team effort.

The loss of Scheifele is definitely a setback, but the Jets will hope to use it as an incentive to demonstrate their resilience and resolve. With a playoff spot on the line, they'll give it everything they've got to beat a tough Vegas Golden Knights squad.

A Look at Mark Scheifele's NHL career

Mark Scheifele's journey to becoming a prominent NHL center was not a straightforward one. He started playing hockey as a defenseman and only transitioned to forward during his minor bantam years. However, the move proved fruitful as Scheifele's towering 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame and hard shot made him a difficult opponent to stop. He also had a smooth, long skating stride that made him agile on the ice, making him a tough player to defend against.

Scheifele made his NHL debut for the Jets on Oct. 9, 2011, in the team's first game since relocating to Winnipeg. Although he scored his first NHL goal in his fifth game, it was not until the 2013-14 season that Scheifele cemented his spot in the Jets' lineup. He set a franchise record for the fastest two road goals, scoring 36 seconds apart in a game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Despite sustaining a season-ending knee injury in March 2014, Mark Scheifele finished the season tied for eighth in scoring among NHL rookies, with 34 points in only 63 games. He followed up with a strong sophomore season, recording 49 points and making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

Since then, Mark Scheifele has become a vital member of the Jets' roster, averaging more than a point per game over the next four seasons.

