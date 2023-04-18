Is Mark Stone playing tonight against Winnipeg Jets? April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights have been eagerly anticipating the return of Mark Stone, and it appears their patience has finally paid off. Stone, who has been sidelined since January due to back surgery, was activated from long-term injured reserve on Monday and is set to make his return to the lineup Tuesday in Game 1 of the NHL playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Golden Knights have confirmed that captain Mark Stone WILL play in Game 1 against the Jets! #StanleyCup The Golden Knights have confirmed that captain Mark Stone WILL play in Game 1 against the Jets! #StanleyCup https://t.co/nOAEwgzhlt

Stone's last appearance on the ice was on Jan. 12, when he played against the Florida Panthers. Since then, he has been forced to watch his team from the sidelines. Stone's contributions to the team have not been forgotten, and the Golden Knights will be counting on him to make a big impact in his return to the lineup.

In 43 appearances this season, Stone has been a key part of the Golden Knights' success. He has scored 17 goals and tallied 38 points, while also firing 113 shots on net. His ability to create scoring chances and lead his team on the ice has been sorely missed, but his return couldn't have come at a better time.

During practices leading up to the game, Stone has been skating on the third line, but is expected to slot in on the Golden Knights' top power-play unit. This will give the Golden Knights a much-needed boost as they look to take on the Winnipeg Jets in what is sure to be a highly competitive game.

A look at Mark Stone's NHL career

Mark Stone's joined the Senators in 2012 as a relatively unknown player. However, by the end of that season, Stone had made a name for himself as a budding NHL star.

A sixth-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Mark Stone played 23 games for Ottawa and 91 with Binghamton of the American Hockey League before his breakthrough season.

The 2015-16 season was another impressive one for Stone, as he finished with 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games. He continued to be one of the best two-way players in the NHL, scoring at least 20 goals every season for the Senators.

Stone was on pace for his best offensive season in 2018-19, with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games for the last-place Senators before he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Since joining the Golden Knights, Mark Stone has continued to shine. He quickly signed an eight-year contract with Vegas and finished with five goals and six assists in 18 games in 2019. He then led Vegas in scoring during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games.

