"Is Marner gonna contribute": Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive shutdown against Blackhawks has fans questioning $65,408,000 winger's contribution

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a tough 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, leaving fans with a sour taste. A significant point of discussion following the game has been the performance of star winger Mitch Marner.

So far this season, Marner has played two games, managing three assists and no goals. For a player with a hefty six-year, $65,408,000 contract and a cap hit of $10,903,000, fans are beginning to question the impact he's making on the ice.

Marner, once hailed as a cornerstone of the Toronto Maple Leafs' offense, has been struggling to find the back of the net. His contract, signed with high expectations, now appears to be weighing heavily on the team's finances, especially given Toronto's aspirations for a Stanley Cup run.

Expand Tweet

Fans, whose expectations for Marner are understandably sky-high, are growing frustrated with his recent performances. They had hoped that his skill, vision and playmaking abilities would be the driving force behind the Leafs' offense. The lack of goal-scoring prowess is raising doubts about whether this lucrative contract is justified.

Fans took to Twitter in droves to vent their frustration after the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The loss to the Blackhawks has ignited a debate among Leafs fans about Marner's contribution to the team. While it's still early in the season, Marner will need to step up and justify the hefty price tag associated with his name, reassuring fans that he can be the difference-maker the Toronto Maple Leafs need.

Matthews' historic hat trick bid denied as Chicago Blackhawks stifle Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

In an intense matchup at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves unable to continue their early-season offensive fireworks, falling 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Auston Matthews, who had set the league abuzz with back-to-back hat tricks in the first two games of the season, was unable to complete the historic trifecta. The Blackhawks successfully neutralized his scoring prowess, preventing a third straight hat trick and keeping his name out of the NHL record books.

Chicago's MacKenzie Entwistle made his season debut memorable, putting the Blackhawks on the board first at 2:59 of the second period. John Tavares responded for the Toronto Maple Leafs, knotting the score at 1-1 at 5:15.

However, Chicago regained the lead when Corey Perry netted a breakaway goal at 14:46, and Tyler Johnson extended their advantage to 3-1 on the power play at 17:05, marking the Blackhawks' first power-play goal of the season after 17 attempts.

Arvid Soderblom, tending the net for Chicago, played a crucial role in preserving the lead with a spectacular left-toe save on Tavares late in the third period.

While the Blackhawks seemingly sealed the game with an empty-net goal, it was disallowed due to an offside challenge by the Maple Leafs. In the waning seconds, Auston Matthews thought he'd found redemption with a redirection goal, only for it to be overturned as William Nylander entered the zone offside.

Taylor Raddysh did score into an empty net at 19:54, confirming the 4-1 victory for the Chicago Blackhawks and ending Matthews' remarkable hat-trick streak.