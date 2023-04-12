Is Mason Marchment playing tonight against St. Louis Blues? Latest update on forward ahead of matchup on April 12, 2023

The Dallas Stars will take on the St. Louis Blues tonight, but it looks like they will be without the services of Mason Marchment.

The 27-year-old forward has been sidelined with a knee injury for the past 10 games, and it appears that he will not be ready for tonight's game.

According to reports, Marchment is expected to be back in the lineup before the end of the regular season, which is great news for the Stars. The team has been without his physical presence and scoring touch for too long, and they look forward to his return.

Prior to his injury, Marchment had been having a solid season, putting up 12 goals and 31 points in 67 games. He has been a valuable contributor to the Dallas Stars' success and his absence has been felt by the team.

There is no official word yet on when Mason Marchment will return to action, but an update on his status should come in the next week or so. Until then, the Dallas Stars will have to find a way to win without him as they look to secure a playoff spot and make a deep run in the postseason.

Mason Marchment's NHL journey

Mason Marchment is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

Marchment did not play any major junior hockey until he was 19 years old but was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs to an American Hockey League contract in 2016. He signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on March 17, 2018.

Marchment made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on January 2, 2020. He registered one assist in four appearances with the team before being traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Denis Malgin on February 19, 2020.

He was re-signed by the Panthers in November 2020 and signed a one-year contract extension with the team in April 2021.

On January 31, 2022, Marchment tied Olli Jokinen's franchise record for most points in a game. He recorded a six-point game in the Panthers' 8–4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On February 18, 2022, Marchment scored his first career hat-trick in a 6–2 Florida Panthers win over the Minnesota Wild.

As a free agent from the Panthers, Mason Marchment was signed to a four-year, $18 million contract with the Dallas Stars on July 13, 2022. In his first game with the Stars, Marchment scored two goals to lead his team to a win over the Nashville Predators.

Marchment's father, Bryan Marchment, is a former NHL defenseman who also played for the Maple Leafs. His cousin, Kennedy Marchment, plays for the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation.

