Is Matthew Tkachuk available for Game 3? Shedding light on his status after back to back 10 minute misconducts

In an eventful Stanley Cup Finals matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk found himself in the spotlight once again after receiving his second 10-minute misconduct in Game 2 of the series. The incident has raised questions about Tkachuk's availability for Game 3.

Tkachuk's actions in the game led to his second 10-minute misconduct of the series and his third overall. His decision to swing his stick at the fake rat, which has become synonymous with Florida Panthers' home games, was seen as unsportsmanlike conduct. Furthermore, his subsequent slash on a Golden Knight plyer only heightened the controversy.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Matthew Tkachuk receives his second 10-minute misconduct of the game and third of the series. Matthew Tkachuk receives his second 10-minute misconduct of the game and third of the series. https://t.co/ziVDJSqSgQ

Despite Matthew Tkachuk's back-to-back 10-minute misconducts, he is expected to be available for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The absence of an immediate suspension or fine indicates that the league does not deem his actions severe enough to warrant such measures. Therefore, unless any new information emerges, Tkachuk will likely take the ice for the upcoming game.

As the series continues, it remains to be seen whether Matthew Tkachuk's physicality will be a positive factor for his team or if it will further escalate tensions between the two sides.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Penalty-Plagued Panthers

The Florida Panthers Game 2 clash against the Vegas Golden Knights ended in a disappointing 7-2 defeat, largely due to a series of penalties and an astonishing seven 10-minute misconducts. Matthew Tkachuk, in particular, received two of these penalties, drawing criticism from many. However, he wasn't the sole recipient, as the Panthers found themselves repeatedly in the penalty box.

The first 10-minute misconduct was handed to Tkachuk in the second period after a clean hit on Jack Eichel, which sparked a scrum. Tkachuk's second misconduct came when he shot a plastic rat onto the ice toward the Golden Knights' bench, prompted by a fan's earlier throw.

In post-game comments, Tkachuk expressed surprise at one of the misconducts, stating:

"I was a little bit surprised by it. I think one of those misconducts I deserved but don't know about the other one."

He emphasized that despite the scoreline, the Panthers believed they could mount a comeback, as they had previously scored seven goals in a single period.

As the game wound down, tensions escalated for the Panthers. Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald and forward Anthony Duclair both received 10-minute misconducts within seconds of each other. Shortly after, Eric Staal directed frustration toward the officials and received misconduct for abuse of officials.

Nick Cousins and Sam Bennett added to the Panthers' tally of misconducts with their own penalties in the final minutes.

Matthew Tkachuk speculated that some of the misconducts were issued based on the officials' perception that the game was already out of reach for the Panthers. However, he stressed the team's unwavering belief in their ability to stage comebacks, highlighting their previous offensive achievements.

To improve their chances in the series, the Panthers will need to exercise more restraint and avoid accruing further 10-minute misconducts. Disciplinary control and a focus on gameplay will be crucial as they strive to bounce back in subsequent games.

