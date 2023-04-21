Is Matthew Tkachuk playing tonight against the Boston Bruins? April 21, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Matthew Tkachuk, with his outstanding performances and crucial contributions to the Panthers' recent success, is highly likely to be playing tonight against the Boston Bruins. Fans can expect to see him out on the ice, ready to make an impact and help lead the Panthers to another victory.

In Game 2 on Wednesday, Matthew Tkachuk played a key role in the Panthers' 6-3 victory over the Bruins. He registered two assists, including the primary assist on Sam Bennett's second-period goal that put Florida up 1-0. Tkachuk also helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's third-period goal, which widened the Panthers' lead to 4-2.

Tkachuk's dominance in the regular season cannot be ignored either, as he had an impressive 40 goals and 109 points in just 79 outings. He has carried this success into the 2023 playoffs, where he has already registered a goal and three points in just two games.

A look at Matthew Tkachuk's NHL career

Matthew Tkachuk has hockey in his blood, with his father being Keith Tkachuk, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame forward who played in the NHL for 18 seasons. His brother, Brady Tkachuk, was also a high draft pick in 2018.

Matthew Tkachuk started his journey in the USHL, playing for two seasons with the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program between 2013 and 2015. He then played for the London Knights in the OHL, where he stood out in his rookie season, finishing fifth with 107 points in 57 games and helping the team win the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup.

Tkachuk was selected by the Calgary Flames at No. 6 in the 2016 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with them in July. He made the team after training camp and had a solid rookie season, finishing with 48 points and 105 penalty minutes in 76 games. Although the Flames were swept in the first round of the playoffs, Tkachuk still managed to finish seventh in voting for the Calder Trophy.

The forward had a breakout season in 2018-19, helping the Flames win the Pacific Division. He earned his first trip to the NHL All-Star Game in 2020. Tkachuk's performance in the 2021-22 season was even more impressive, with NHL career highs in goals and points, leading the Flames in power-play goals and points, and being named to the NHL Second All-Star Team.

Following the regular season, Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers.

