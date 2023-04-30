Is Matthew Tkachuk playing tonight against Boston Bruins? April 30, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Matthew Tkachuk will be lacing up his skates and hitting the ice tonight as the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round series. Tkachuk has been a key player for the Panthers throughout the series, and his performance in Friday's Game 6 was no exception.

Scoring two goals, including one on the power play, and adding a power-play assist, Tkachuk helped lead the Panthers to a 7-5 win over the Bruins, putting them in position to force a Game 7. With three straight multi-point performances under his belt, Tkachuk has been on fire in the playoffs, tallying five goals and 10 points in six games.

But tonight's game is the biggest one yet for Tkachuk and the Panthers. Facing off against the Presidents' Trophy winners, they will need to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to pull off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory. Matthew Tkachuk will be a key part of that effort, using his skills and experience to lead the team on both ends of the ice.

Matthew Tkachuk's overtime heroics keep Panthers alive in playoff upset bid

Matthew Tkachuk was once again the hero for the Florida Panthers, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give his team a crucial 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series. The winger showed great poise and skill, lifting the puck on the backhand over the sprawling Bruins goalie to extend the series.

But Tkachuk's heroics didn't stop there. He also assisted on Sam Reinhart's go-ahead power-play goal in the third period, showcasing his ability to create offense in all situations. Tkachuk has been the Panthers' best player in the playoffs, and he has once again shown why he led the team with 109 points in the regular season.

However, Matthew Tkachuk also found himself in hot water in Game 4, receiving a game misconduct late in the third period of a 6-2 loss. Tkachuk picked up an even-strength goal and a power-play assist earlier in the game, but the incident with Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark overshadowed his offensive contributions. Tkachuk goaded Ullmark into dropping his gloves, leading to a scrum and potentially disciplinary action from the league.

Tkachuk will be a key player for the Panthers in Game 7 with his offensive prowess and competitive fire as Florida looks to keep its playoff run going.

