Is Matty Beniers playing tonight against Colorado Avalanche? April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Matty Beniers, the talented forward for the Seattle Kraken, will be playing tonight in the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

After an impressive performance in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, Beniers is looking to continue his strong play and help his team secure a victory.

In Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes, Beniers scored a goal on a hand-off pass from Jared McCann late in the second period. This brought his season total to 24 goals and 57 points through 80 outings overall.

With five goals and three assists over his last eight games, Beniers is putting the finishing touches on a fine season. It is likely to earn him the Calder Trophy for the best rookie in the league.

Beyond his impressive offensive output, Beniers has also demonstrated his physicality with 77 hits and a plus-16 rating. His ability to contribute in all facets of the game has been a major asset for the Kraken this season and has helped them compete with some of the league's best teams.

Tonight's game against the Avalanche will be no exception. The Avalanche are currently first in the Central Division and will provide a significant challenge for the Kraken. However, with players like Beniers leading the way, the Kraken are more than capable of competing with the league's best teams.

Fans can expect a high-energy and exciting matchup tonight as both teams battle for a crucial win. Every game in the playoffs is important, and the Kraken will be looking to secure a win against the Avalanche.

A look at Matty Beniers' NHL career

Matty Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL draft and a standout rookie for the Kraken, has been a key contributor to the team's success this season.

After signing a three-year contract with the Kraken in April 2022, Beniers made his NHL debut on April 13 of that year, recording an assist in just over 17 minutes of ice time. He quickly became a fan favorite, and later in the season, he set a new record as the first Seattle rookie to have a three-point game.

Matty Beniers' success in the NHL comes as no surprise, given his impressive college career at the University of Michigan.

In his final season with the Wolverines, he led the team with 43 points and 20 goals, and helped Michigan reach the Frozen Four semifinals. Additionally, he was the third scoring champion for the school in Big Ten history.

Beyond his college and NHL success, Beniers has also represented the United States in international competitions.

Matty Beniers played a crucial role in the team's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he recorded three points in seven games.

