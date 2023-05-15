Is Matty Beniers playing tonight against the Dallas Stars? May 15, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The stage is set for a thrilling Game 7 between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars, and it appears that Matty Beniers will be a key player for the Kraken. After an impressive performance in Game 6, it's no surprise that Beniers is expected to lace up his skates and hit the ice tonight.

In Saturday's game, Matty Beniers was firing on all cylinders, tallying a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, and two penalty minutes. His efforts were crucial in securing the 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6. Beniers has been a force to be reckoned with in the second round of the playoffs, with all but one of his seven points coming in the last six games.

Matty Beniers' ability to make plays and create opportunities has been instrumental in the Kraken's success this postseason. In Game 6, he set up Tye Kartye's goal in the second period and then scored a beautiful two-on-one goal in the third period.

His contributions haven't gone unnoticed, as he's accumulated 22 shots on net, four penalty minutes, and a plus-6 rating through 13 playoff games.

A look at Matty Beniers' NHL career

Matty Beniers has taken the NHL by storm since being selected as the first-ever draft pick for the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Draft.

With his exceptional skills and remarkable performances, Beniers quickly become a key player for the Kraken, making waves in his rookie season. After signing a three-year contract with the Kraken on April 10, 2022, Beniers wasted no time making his presence felt on the ice.

In his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames on April 13, 2022, he showcased his playmaking abilities by registering an assist in 17 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time. Although the Kraken fell short with a 5-3 loss, it was evident that Beniers had the potential to be a game-changer for his team.

Beniers truly made history on November 23, 2022, when he became the first Seattle rookie to record a three-point game. His goal and two assists propelled the Kraken to an impressive 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. This game saw the team score a record-breaking eight goals for the first time in their history.

This performance showcased Beniers' scoring prowess and his ability to make a significant impact in crucial moments.

