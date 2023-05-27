Is Max Domi Albanian? Exploring the ethnic roots of Dallas Stars forward

Max Domi, the Dallas Stars center, was raised in Toronto, Ontario. His father, Tie Domi, had previously played for the first Winnipeg Jets team. The hockey star was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Tie and Leanne Domi on March 2nd, 1995. He had a tremendous fondness for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to his strong ties to the city. The fact that his father was a long-time member of the organization was another contributing factor. Domi's paternal grandparents, who left Albania during unrest and instability, are the source of his Albanian heritage.

Following a hockey tournament in Detroit, Max Domi received a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis when he was 12 years old. He relies on an insulin pump attached to his hip to assist in managing his disease and controlling his blood sugar levels.

The 28-year-old hockey professional meticulously takes 15-minute rests throughout games to check his blood glucose levels. Domi decided to wear the number 16 throughout his tenure in Arizona with respect to Bobby Clarke, a well-known hockey player who also struggled with diabetes.

He changed to the number 13 after being moved to Montreal Canadiens, both as a nod to his godfather Mats Sundin and because the number 16 jersey had been retired in Montreal.

Max Domi’s successful hockey career

Max Domi initiated his hockey career as a minor leaguer with the Kingston Frontenacs. They selected him with the 8th overall pick in the 2011 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) drafts. He was then transferred to the London Knights for three second-round picks. On September 23rd, 2011, Domi made his OHL debut against the Saginaw Spirit. He showed off his abilities by scoring a hat trick and providing an assist, helping the Knights to an emphatic 8-0 victory.

The talented Dallas center won a bronze medal with Team Ontario at the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge during the 2011–2012 season. He was a crucial part of the Knights' victory as they won the 2012 OHL Championship. Domi's stellar performances confirmed his reputation as a highly sought-after prospect. He was set up to be a first-round selection at the 2013 NHL Entry draft.

Domi represented Team Canada in the following season, 2012–2013, and won a gold medal at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. His skill earned him a spot in the renowned 2013 CHL Top Prospects Game. He was instrumental in helping the London Knights win the OHL Championship for the second time in a row.

