Is Michael Bunting playing tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning? April 27, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Michael Bunting returned from suspension to the Maple Leafs, however, he wasn't included in the starting lineup.

Bunting, who was suspended for three games after elbowing and tripping Tampa defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the Leafs-Lightning Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, skated as an extra in his first practice in a week on Wednesday.

The Leafs have won three straight games without Bunting. Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Bunting will not participate in Game 5 on Thursday. Toronto can beat Tampa and progress to the postseason for the first time since 2004.

With Bunting out for a while, Keefe substituted youngster Matthew Knies into the bottom six role. On Wednesday, Keefe complimented Knies as a "very good hockey player" with "confidence and swagger" who has vaulted Knies onto Toronto's second line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Alexander Kerfoot worked on the third line with Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari on Wednesday, while rookie Matthew Knies skated on the team's second line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Calle Jarnkrok played on the first line, and Zach Aston-Reese, David Kampf, and Sam Lafferty were on the fourth. Matt Murray practiced alone on Wednesday as he recovers from a concussion suffered on April 2.

Eight players wore bottom-six white jerseys in Wednesday's skate, as opposed to the Maple Leafs' regular top-six blue and bottom-six white jerseys.

Wayne Simmonds, who also worked as an extra with Bunting, was another white player who has yet to appear in the series. Scratches have already skated while dressed in grey.

Michael Bunting has to wait for his chance to play again

Michael Bunting, 27, will have to wait for that to change before he steps back in. He was previously on Toronto's top line for much of the regular season, notching 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games. It was midway through the second period of Game 1 that he sent an elbow high on Cernak, earning a game misconduct and, eventually, the first suspension of his career.

Cernak left the ice after their collision and hasn't dressed since.

In his first public comments, Bunting said he "never intended to hurt anyone out there" and that he texted Cernak after Game 1 to check in and wish him a speedy recovery. Michael Bunting's focus was on moving forward and working his way back into an important role.

