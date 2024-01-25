Is Michael McLeod playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? What we know so far about Devils centre's availability

The New Jersey Devils announced on Wednesday that Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

According to the team's official statement, both players requested and were given these leaves, and the organization declined to comment. Thus, McLeod will not play in the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The statement read:

"Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have each requested and been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team, The club will have no further comment at this time."

The official statement did not disclose the reasons behind the players' requests for leave.

Michael McLeod, a 25-year-old center, has been a consistent presence for the Devils this season, amassing 19 points with 10 goals and nine assists in 45 games.

Drafted with the No. 22 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, McLeod has accrued a total of 85 points, showcasing his offensive capabilities with 29 goals and 56 assists over 287 career games.

Michael McLeod and Cal Foote are among five players granted leave of absence

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team, including Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, and former NHL player Alex Formenton, have taken indefinite leaves of absence amid reports of alleged sexual assault charges.

The absences were announced in the past four days, with the Flyers and Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta citing personal reasons for Hart and Formenton's leaves.

The investigation began in 2022 after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 team.

The Globe & Mail reported that five players were asked to surrender to police in London, Ontario, to face charges. The police spokesperson did not confirm the report, stating they would share updates when appropriate.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere addressed the matter, saying,

"We are aware of this morning's press reports on a very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public."

The NHL initiated its own investigation in 2022, with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stating,

"We have been in contact with the London police, continue to want to be in contact with them, make sure that there's visibility with respect to what our process is...."

The league will make its findings public, but as of now, the investigation is ongoing.