Is Mika Zibanejad playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils? April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Mika Zibanejad will be available for the game against the New Jersey Devils. The center has been in terrific form and is the MVP for the New York Rangers. Zibanejad being available is an absolute bonus for Rangers fans.

Zibanejad not being on the injury reserves might make them slight favorites against the New Jersey Devils. The playoffs will be the stage to show why he was awarded the MVP by local fans and the press.

Mika Zibanejad has been having an awe-inspiring season

Mika Zibanejad has been nothing short of amazing since joining the team from the Ottawa Senators in 2016. He is currently having the finest year of his career.

Zibanejad's 81 points from 2021-22 were surpassed by his 39 goals and 52 assists this season., This marked a new career high and maintained his steady development as one of the Rangers' most crucial players.

Mika Zibanejad also became just the third Rangers center — after Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky — to reach that threshold in a season since 1982-83.

He can routinely generate scoring opportunities and has an impact on the ice as one of the team's top offensive threats.

The Rangers' success this season has been greatly attributed to Zibanejad's playmaking skills and hockey intelligence, and his teammates have taken note. He will continue to be an important player to monitor as the Rangers start their journey in the playoffs.

Rangers vs Devils: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers

With 107 points, the Rangers placed third in the Metropolitan Division. In the last four regular-season games, New York finished 1-1-2, including two losses to non-playoff opponents.

In their matchup against the Devils on March 30 in Newark, New Jersey, the Devils won 2-1. The Devils won the season series 3-1. Three of the games were decided by a single goal and two of them could not be determined in regulation.

The Rangers' lone victory in the season series came on Dec. 12 at Madison Square Garden, when they triumphed 4-3 in overtime.

