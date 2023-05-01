Is Mika Zibanejad playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? May 1, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Mika Zibanejad, the center of the New York Rangers, will indeed be playing tonight in their crucial Game 7 matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Zibanejad's performance in Game 6 was nothing short of spectacular. He broke his 10-game goalless drought with a goal and an assist, helping the Rangers to a resounding 5-2 victory.

Despite not scoring in a few games, Mika Zibanejad has been a consistent presence on the ice, notching 10 assists in his previous 10 games. However, the Rangers will be thrilled to see him back on the scoresheet, and they will be hoping for more of the same from their star center in tonight's game.

Mika Zibanejad's goal in Game 6 came at a critical moment midway through the second period, as it gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead that they would never relinquish. His playmaking ability was also on full display as he set up Chris Kreider's game-tying goal in the first period.

Rangers will need Mika Zibanejad to be at his very best tonight. His speed, skill, and creativity will be key in breaking down the Devils' defense and generating scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Rangers fans will be eagerly anticipating another standout performance from their star center, as the team looks to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Mika Zibanejad ends goal drought as Rangers force Game 7 against Devils

The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night to force a Game 7.

Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists, including a power-play goal, while Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist. Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider also scored for the Rangers. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves to help secure the victory.

The Devils got goals from Curtis Lazar and Dawson Mercer, but were unable to overcome the Rangers' lead. Akira Schmid started in goal for New Jersey but was pulled after giving up five goals on 29 shots. Vitek Vanecek replaced Schmid in the third period.

The Rangers opened up a 4-1 lead in the third period with goals from Goodrow and Schneider. Mercer scored a power-play goal for the Devils to make it 5-2, but they were unable to mount a comeback.

Game 7 will take place on Monday night in New Jersey. The winner will advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Rangers will look to continue their momentum from Game 6 and earn a victory on the road, while the Devils will try to defend their home ice and advance to the next round.

