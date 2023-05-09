Is Miro Heiskanen playing tonight against Seattle Kraken? May 9, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars will be without Miro Heiskanen for their upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The star defenseman suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's game against the Kraken, leaving the ice in the second period after being hit in the face by a deflected puck.

Although Heiskanen has not been placed in concussion protocol, he is dealing with a cut and it is uncertain when he will return to the ice. His availability for future games will depend on how quickly he can recover from the injury.

Heiskanen has been a crucial player for the Stars during the postseason, contributing seven assists, 16 shots on goal, and 17 blocked shots in nine contests. His absence will be a significant blow to the team's defense, as they look to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing 7-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 3.

Without Heiskanen, the Stars will need to rely on their other defensemen to step up and fill the void. Players like Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter will need to play their best games to keep the Kraken offense at bay and give the Stars a chance to win.

Despite the setback, the Stars will not let Heiskanen's absence hold them back. They will need to rally together as a team and come out strong if they hope to even the series against the Kraken. The team will have to work together, and each player will need to give it their all to secure a victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen's NHL career so far

Miro Heiskanen has quickly established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the NHL.

The Dallas Stars selected him with the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, and he has since justified their faith in him with his impressive performances on the ice.

Miro Heiskanen played all 82 games in his rookie season, finishing fifth on the team in points and fourth in game-winning goals. He also became the second rookie in Stars history to be selected to the NHL All-Star Game. He continued to impress in the postseason, scoring his first playoff goal at just 19 years old.

Miro Heiskanen's performances have only improved since his rookie year. He was instrumental in the Stars' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, leading all defensemen in playoff points with 26. He also set franchise records for most points and assists in a season by a defenseman in 2022-23.

