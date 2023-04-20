Is Morgan Barron playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? April 20, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron showed great resilience and toughness on Tuesday night, taking a skate to his face that required over 75 stitches.

Barron fell onto Vegas Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate during a scrum in the crease. The scare led to a nasty cut above and to the side of his right eye. Barron managed to return to the ice less than a period later.

It was an impressive display of grit and determination that highlighted his dedication to the game of hockey.

Morgan Barron's status for tonight's game against the Golden Knights is questionable. However, given his resilience on Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the lineup for the Jets.

Through 65 appearances this season, Barron has tallied eight goals and 19 points for the Jets. While those numbers may not jump off the page, his willingness to battle through adversity and put his team first is certainly something to be admired.

A look at Morgan Barron's NHL career

Morgan Barron is a rising star in the NHL, known for his grit and determination on the ice.

After a successful college career, he signed with the New York Rangers in 2020 and quickly made an impact in the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack.

Barron's debut in the NHL came in May 2021, when he played for the Rangers against the New York Islanders. Just four days later, he scored his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals. It was clear that Barron had a bright future ahead of him, and he continued to impress with his skill and tenacity.

He was traded to the Jets at the trade deadline in March 2022. Barron, a fifth-round draft pick, and two conditional second-round draft picks were exchanged for Andrew Copp and a sixth-round draft pick.

