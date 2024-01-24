Is the next NHL expansion team headed to Utah? All the details we know about Jazz owner Ryan Smith's bid

The NHL has expanded twice in the last seven years, going to Vegas and Seattle, and now, the league may look to expand once again.

As of right now, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said expansion isn't on the table. Still, he is getting interest from cities like Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Houston and Quebec City, among others.

But, on Wednesday, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith released a statement asking the NHL to initiate the expansion process.

"SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100 percent focused on making this happen as soon as possible," Smith said in a statement released by SEG.

"We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world.

"We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis."

Along with Ryan Smith wanting to own the team, Utah governor Spencer Cox was also in the statement backing Smith's bid to bring the NHL to the state.

"Utah has a long history with hockey, the strongest economy in the nation, a passionate sports fanbase, and the youngest and most active population," Utah governor Spencer Cox said in SEG's press release.

"These factors make Utah ripe for the expansion of our sports and entertainment community. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to welcome the NHL.

"With the Olympic bid underway, our long-standing reputation as one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world, and with the proven leadership of Ryan and Ashley Smith and SEG in our community, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Utah."

As of right now, there is no formal bid from Ryan Smith to bring the NHL to Utah. But, if the expansion process opens, he has made it clear he wants the NHL to go to Salt Lake City.

NHL responds to Ryan Smith's comments

After Ryan Smith and SEG released the statement asking the NHL to come to Salt Lake City, the league released their own statement:

"The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah. During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith’s commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination. Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions."

As of right now, the interest between Utah and the NHL is mutual, but no formal bid has been made by Ryan Smith and SEG.