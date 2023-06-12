Is the NHL rigged? Analyzing claims made by Florida Panthers fans as Vegas Golden Knights close in on Stanley Cup success

Regardless of what Florida Panthers fans are saying, the NHL is not rigged.

After most playoff series end, the losing teams' fans often claim it was rigged against them as they point to a minor penalty that was called or a missed penalty that wasn't called. However, those calls go both ways and the NHL is far from rigged as there is too much money and people involved for that to work.

But let's take a look at what some Panthers fans have had to say.

Florida Panthers fans claim NHL is rigged

Throughout the Stanley Cup Finals, the Florida Panthers have been receiving more penalties and 10-minute misconducts. With that, Panthers fans have been claiming it is rigged because of that.

Bryan Cohn @Ice_Cream_Cohn @miamiguydylan Even at the end of the game...at 20:00 of the 3rd only Tkachuk and Montour were given misconducts in that whole scrum. NOT a SINGLE player on Vegas. Laughably obvious the @NHL rigged this for vegas. @miamiguydylan Even at the end of the game...at 20:00 of the 3rd only Tkachuk and Montour were given misconducts in that whole scrum. NOT a SINGLE player on Vegas. Laughably obvious the @NHL rigged this for vegas. https://t.co/qMgkaXMKyV

tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZA @spittinchiclets Panthers had no chance, once the puck dropped it was them vs refs/Knights. NHL is rigged, it’s sad. @spittinchiclets Panthers had no chance, once the puck dropped it was them vs refs/Knights. NHL is rigged, it’s sad.

☠️ McCauley for Conn Smythe ☠️ @Twenty6_Gaming If Vegas wins: stone passes the cup back to Bettman who proceeds to pass it to all the Refs. Vegas isn’t winning this series, the leagues script is.



You’ll never convince us that this isn’t rigged. If Vegas wins, NHL fans lose. If Vegas wins: stone passes the cup back to Bettman who proceeds to pass it to all the Refs. Vegas isn’t winning this series, the leagues script is. You’ll never convince us that this isn’t rigged. If Vegas wins, NHL fans lose.

Passing Drill @PassingDrill Vegas didn't pay 500 million in expansion fees.



They paid the NHL 500 million to buy themselves a Stanley cup by getting rigged officiating in their favor. Vegas didn't pay 500 million in expansion fees.They paid the NHL 500 million to buy themselves a Stanley cup by getting rigged officiating in their favor.

Although Florida Panthers fans think the NHL is rigged because of the calls made, Florida head coach Paul Maurice has said they have been too physical, and being too physical often leads to penalties.

"I think the Boston series was more physical than this series," Maurice said. "I think we've made this series more physical than it needs to be. We had 22 hits in the first period in Game 2. Prorate that out, and you don't need 66 hits in a game.

"As a matter of fact, there's an energy cost to that. We have hitters ... but I don't necessarily need Carter Verhaeghe to have five."

Yet, Maurice does think some of the calls have been bad, but he won't get into that.

"I don't think physicality and discipline have necessarily anything to do with each other," Maurice said. "Discipline is a touchy subject right now for us, and we'll just leave it at that."

Although Paul Maurice thinks some calls have been iffy, Anthony Duclair says they are taking some dumb penalties and need to be smarter.

"We just need to be a little smarter in certain situations," Duclair said. "Last thing we want to do is keep getting penalties and putting those guys on the power play.

"Obviously, they've got tons of skill, tons of talent, and can make us pay. We're going to see a little smarter hockey tonight out of us."

Along with the penalties, some fans have also claimed the NHL is rigged because the Vegas Golden Knights were good right away after being an expansion team.

Some fans think the NHL has rigged it so expansion teams are good right away, which means the NHL can make other expansion teams pay more money when they come in.

Daniel @DanKalbacher Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun The Stanley Cup will be in the building Tuesday night in Vegas. The six-year-old expansion franchise is one win away from winning it all. Credit the Panthers for making this a game tonight down 3-0. The Stanley Cup will be in the building Tuesday night in Vegas. The six-year-old expansion franchise is one win away from winning it all. Credit the Panthers for making this a game tonight down 3-0. The NHL has been trying give Vegas a title since they rigged the expansion draft rules to make them successful from day one and protected them ever since. twitter.com/pierrevlebrun/… The NHL has been trying give Vegas a title since they rigged the expansion draft rules to make them successful from day one and protected them ever since. twitter.com/pierrevlebrun/…

Justin Emerson @J15Emerson “The NHL rigged the expansion draft to make it easy for the Golden Knights.”



Vegas fans: “The NHL rigged the expansion draft to make it easy for the Golden Knights.”Vegas fans: https://t.co/5yTxIRTLIK

Chris Gawlik @TDChrisG

I've never heard of half of these guys, and the ones I've heard of are well past their prime.

Same fan this week -

The draft rules were favorable and rigged for Vegas.



YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. Disgruntled NHL fan in 2017 when they saw @GoldenKnights expansion roster -I've never heard of half of these guys, and the ones I've heard of are well past their prime.Same fan this week -The draft rules were favorable and rigged for Vegas.YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. Disgruntled NHL fan in 2017 when they saw @GoldenKnights expansion roster - I've never heard of half of these guys, and the ones I've heard of are well past their prime.Same fan this week -The draft rules were favorable and rigged for Vegas.YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS.

#GoPackGo @DoAHasekRoll #StanleyCup Only took a rigged expansion draft and officiating but after 6 year Bettman is finally going to get his test tube baby team over line. What a disgrace Vegas winning the Cup is going to be. #NHL Only took a rigged expansion draft and officiating but after 6 year Bettman is finally going to get his test tube baby team over line. What a disgrace Vegas winning the Cup is going to be. #NHL #StanleyCup

Although many NHL fans believe the Stanley Cup Final is rigged, the truth is the Vegas Golden Knights have just been the better team against the Florida Panthers so far.

Poll : Do you think the NHL is rigged? Yes No 0 votes