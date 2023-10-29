Is Nico Hischier playing today? Devils center's availability for Minnesota Wild game revealed | 29th October 2023

The New Jersey Devils fans eagerly await updates on the status of their star center, Nico Hischier, as the team prepares for a showdown against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Hischier's availability has been a subject of speculation after a recent injury, and fans are eager to know if he'll be taking the ice for this important matchup.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought some clarity to the situation with a tweet. According to Devils coach Lindy Ruff, Hischier will not be suiting up for the game. This news may come as a disappointment for the Devils and their supporters, given Hischier's significance to the team.

Nico Hischier sustained an upper-body injury during the Devils' recent victory over the Buffalo Sabres. In that game, Hischier's ice time was limited to just 11 minutes and 11 seconds after he received a high hit from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton. The incident drew considerable attention, and it's clear that Hischier's absence will be felt by the Devils.

Nico Hischier, at the age of 24, is a pivotal figure for the team. He had already contributed two goals in seven games during this season, and his performance last year showcased his capabilities with an impressive 80 points, including 31 goals and 49 assists. His absence creates a significant gap in the Devils' lineup, and his teammates will have to step up to fill the void.

Chris Tierney is expected to re-enter the lineup during Hischier's absence, and it's likely that Dawson Mercer will move into a more prominent role within the top six forward group. While the Devils may face challenges without Hischier, it's also an opportunity for other players to showcase their abilities and make a positive impact.

Connor Clifton is suspended for his illegal check to Nico Hischier

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton has been handed a two-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety for delivering an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils captain, Nico Hischier. This decision comes in the wake of a contentious hit that raised eyebrows of hockey analysts.

The incident occurred in the closing four minutes of a game between the Sabres and the Devils, ultimately concluding with a 5-4 loss for Buffalo. Clifton initiated the hit by making contact with Hischier using his left shoulder. As a result of this collision, Clifton was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

Although Hischier initially appeared shaken by the impact, he managed to return for the second period. However, his condition ultimately necessitated him to sit out during the third, further emphasizing the seriousness of the hit.