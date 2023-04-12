Is Oliver Kylington playing tonight against the San Jose Sharks? Latest injury update ahead of matchup on April 12

As the Calgary Flames gear up to take on the San Jose Sharks tonight at 10 PM ET, the question on many fans' minds is whether Oliver Kylington will be back in the lineup. Unfortunately, the answer remains uncertain, as he hasn't played this entire season.

Kylington, who has been attending to personal matters all season, has been keeping himself in shape on his own. He has not provided a timeline for his return to the Flames and despite the lack of an update from the team on his status, it is clear that the defenseman's privacy is of utmost importance to him.

The Flames have been coping without Kylington this season, but his absence has not gone unnoticed. The 24-year-old Swede has shown promise during his time in Calgary, and his skillset would undoubtedly be an asset to the team. However, with his return date still up in the air, it is unclear when or if he will be back on the ice this season.

In the meantime, the team will have to continue to rely on their current roster to get the job done. While Kylington's absence is undoubtedly felt, the team has been putting in solid performances throughout the season. They will be looking to continue that trend against the Sharks tonight.

A look at Oliver Kylington's NHL career so far

Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins

Oliver Kylington has had a solid NHL career, and with 168 games played, 14 goals, 33 assists, and 47 points to his name, the defenseman has shown great promise on the ice.

Kylington was drafted 60th overall by the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut on November 15, 2016, against the Minnesota Wild, where he played for 11:47 minutes and recorded one shot on goal.

Since then, Kylington has become a regular in the Flames' lineup, playing in 64 games in the 2018-19 season and 48 games in the 2019-20 season. He has shown that he can play at both ends of the ice, with his offensive skills and his defensive awareness.

In the 2020-21 season, Oliver Kylington played in 11 games and recorded one goal and two assists before his season was cut short due to a personal matter. He has been away from the team all season while tending to his personal affairs, and there is no timeline for his return.

Kylington's shooting percentage of 6.9% is respectable for a defenseman, and he has shown that he can contribute to the team's offense in need.

Poll : 0 votes