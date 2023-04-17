Is Ondrej Kase playing tonight against the New York Islanders? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - April 17, 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes have listed Ondrej Kase as a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against the New York Islanders. Kase has been dealing with a concussion and has been on the injured reserve list since October 12.

Despite being moved to the Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) last week, Kase's status for tonight's game remains up in the air. If he is able to play, it would be a much-needed boost for the Hurricanes, who have struggled in his absence.

Ondrej Kase is a talented forward who can contribute both offensively and defensively. He recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 50 games last season, demonstrating his ability to make an impact on the ice.

However, the Hurricanes have been cautious with Kase's recovery. It is unclear when he will be fully ready to return to the lineup. If he doesn't play tonight, the team will have to rely on their depth players to step up and fill the void. Regardless of whether Kase plays or not, tonight's game against the Islanders is sure to be a test for the Hurricanes.

Ondrej Kase's NHL Journey

Ondrej Kase is a Czech-born forward who beat the odds by making it to the NHL. After scoring 10 points in 43 games for Chomutov in the Czech Extraliga, Kase was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Kase signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks in 2015 and played for San Diego in the AHL the following season. He had 14 points in 25 games after missing much of the season due to a concussion.

Despite limited ice time, Kase played 53 games with the Ducks during the 2016-17 campaign. He finished with 15 points during the regular season and two goals in nine playoff games. Injuries hampered him the following season, but he still scored a career-high 20 goals and 18 assists in 66 games.

After two more seasons with the Ducks, Kase was traded to the Boston Bruins in 2020 for David Backes, Axel Andersson, and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Unfortunately, Kase was limited to just nine games with the Bruins due to injuries.

Ondrej Kase signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in July 2022. His journey to the NHL is a testament to his perseverance and determination to succeed at the highest level of professional hockey.

The Hurricanes will host the Islanders at PNC Arena tonight for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm/ET.

