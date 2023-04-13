Is Pat Maroon playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? Latest update on winger ahead of the matchup on April 13, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon will not be taking the ice tonight when his team faces off against the Detroit Red Wings. The decision comes after Maroon was unable to finish Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs for precautionary reasons.

Although Maroon was able to return to the ice after taking a hit in Tuesday's game, the Lightning organization has decided not to push him to play tonight. This decision will give Maroon an opportunity to rest and recuperate, ensuring that he is in top form for the playoffs.

Pat Maroon has been a solid depth piece for the Lightning this season, posting five goals, nine assists, 165 hits, and 143 PIM in 77 games. While his presence on the ice will be missed, the Lightning have a deep and talented roster that should be able to compensate for his absence.

Although Maroon won't be playing tonight, fans can look forward to seeing him back in action soon. As the playoffs draw closer, the Tampa Bay Lightning will need all of their top players healthy and ready to go. Maroon will no doubt be a key part of their success.

Pat Maroon: Journey to Stanley Cup Champion

Pat Maroon's NHL career has been anything but ordinary. The 34-year old was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft. He spent several seasons grinding it out in the AHL before making his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2011-12 campaign.

It wasn't until the 2013-14 season that he started to play consistent minutes in the NHL. He began to draw attention from around the league when he featured on a line with Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maroon was eventually traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2016 and made an immediate impact. He tallied 14 points in just 16 regular-season games.

His career-best season came with the Oilers during the 2016-17 campaign. He scored a career-high 27 goals and helped the Oilers reach the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Maroon was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2018, where he helped them reach the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Pat Maroon signed with his hometown team, the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2018-19 season. He played a significant role in their Stanley Cup win in 2019, scoring the series-deciding goal in Game 7 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Stars.

In the playoffs, Maroon had seven points in 26 games. The Blues did not re-sign Maroon. He signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning in August 2019.

Maroon was a key player in the Lightning's Stanley Cup win in 2020, posting 23 points in 64 regular-season games and six points in 25 playoff games. He is one of the few players to win the Stanley Cup with different teams in consecutive years. Pat Maroon's journey in the NHL has been unique, but he has proven to be a valuable player on any team he plays for.

