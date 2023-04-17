Is Patrice Bergeron playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - April 17, 2023

Patrice Bergeron is reportedly a game-time decision for the first game. The majority of the Boston Bruins' roster practiced on the ice for the second straight day in anticipation of Monday's postseason opener against the Florida Panthers.

When it came to Bergeron's condition, the Bruins' locker room followed a well-worn script for the second day.

Covers @Covers The Bruins have a "bug" going around their locker room leaving numerous players such as Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark, and others a game-time decision.



The Panthers are currently +185 on the moneyline. The Bruins have a "bug" going around their locker room leaving numerous players such as Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark, and others a game-time decision. The Panthers are currently +185 on the moneyline. https://t.co/YSkZDrDpQY

The 37-year-old pivot was again unable to participate in practice due to an upper-body injury he sustained during Thursday night's regular-season finale between Boston and Montreal.

There have been rumors circulating about his retirement but he hasn't confirmed anything. Senior player Brad Marchand recently commented on the situation.

“It’s not a big deal,” Brad Marchand said of Bergeron. “He’s taken rest days throughout the year just to make sure he’s feeling good and if someone is not feeling well at this time of year, then it’s just great to have the opportunity to rest up and prepare."

Patrice Bergeron has been great this season

Given Florida's explosive offense, Boston would suffer greatly from Bergeron's absence for even a short period.

Patrice Bergeron has 20 goals and 28 assists in 51 games this NHL season, proving that he is still one of the best players in the league. He was supposed to be a key player in their playoff run.

However, Boston's depth is more prepared than in recent years to deal with top players missing a few games.

Boston Bruins have able replacements

Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins have backup plans in case Patrice Bergeron is not cleared in time for Monday's playoff match.

Pavel Zacha took over as first-line center for the second consecutive practice.

This season, a Marchand-Zacha-DeBrusk line has played together for just 14:19 in a 5v5 game. But Zacha has performed admirably this year when he has been forced to play center, particularly while filling in for David Krejci on the second line.

The 26-year-old forward might not have Bergeron's faceoff skills or two-way ability. But if Zacha is forced into that position, his composure and playmaking abilities ought to allow Boston's top line to continue being a strong scoring unit.

Hence, Boston's depth might just keep it abreast of Florida. The Bruins just need to show why they were the best team during the regular season.

Poll : 0 votes