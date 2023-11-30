Is Patrick Kane playing tonight against Chicago Blackhawks? Insider reveals whether veteran will suit up against ex-team

NHL fans are excited as Patrick Kane prepares for his Detroit Red Wings debut. Kane's fans especially are eager to know if they'll witness Kane's return to the ice against his ex-team the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis recently shared some insight, putting an end to the suspense:

"Patrick Kane is skating on his own this morning in Detroit. He's not playing tonight vs. Chicago though. #Blackhawks."

This revelation clarified that while Kane is actively training, tonight's game won't mark his debut. Kane told reporters he intends to wait a short while before making his Red Wings debut. This decision aligns with his desire to acclimate to his new team fully.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Kane's expected return could be against the San Jose Sharks on December 7 or the Ottawa Senators on December 10. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has given early indications that Kane might find himself on the top line alongside former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin (undisclosed).

Patrick Kane's one-year contract with the Red Wings

In an unexpected Patrick Kane signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings for $2.75 million.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the deal through a tweet:

"Sounds like Kane deal is one year at $2.75M."

The contract, signed on November 28, 2023, comes with a cap hit of $2,750,000, marking the commencement of Kane's journey with the Detroit Red Wings.

Patrick Kane's return after hip-resurfacing procedure

At 35 years old, Kane faces questions regarding his return to peak form following a hip-resurfacing surgery in June. This procedure has fans and analysts doubting whether Kane can reclaim his stature as a top-tier offensive player.

Last season, Kane saw a decline in production, registering 57 points in a combined total of 73 regular-season games between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

This marked his lowest point tally since the lockout season of 2012-13. His postseason performance encompassed a single goal and five assists in seven NHL games, culminating in an early exit for the Rangers during the first round.