Is Patrick Kane playing tonight against Dallas Stars? Red Wings offer injury update on veteran winger

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is currently facing challenges on the ice due to a lower-body injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. The setback has now extended to four games as Kane sustained the injury during his second shift on January 14 in a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kane's absence was felt in the recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, where he did not take the ice. This marked his third consecutive missed contest, raising concerns among fans and the Red Wings' coaching staff about the influential forward's availability for upcoming matchups.

With seven goals, 16 points, and 63 shots on net in 19 appearances this season, Patrick Kane has been a key contributor to the Red Wings' offensive efforts. However, his recent injury has put a temporary halt to his on-ice performance, leaving the team to adapt in his absence.

The latest update on Patrick Kane's condition comes from Red Wings reporter Daniella Bruce, who shared the information on her X. According to Bruce, Head Coach Derek Lalonde provided insights into the team's outlook, stating:

"They're hoping to have Patrick Kane before the break, if not, they're confident saying Kane will be back right after the break."

This statement offers a glimpse into the Red Wings' optimism regarding Patrick Kane's return. The mention of a potential return before the break suggests that his presence in Red Wings' next game against the Dallas Stars is questionable.

Red Wings 2-1 victory over Lightning in Patrick Kane's absence

Daniel Sprong's go-ahead goal in the second period led the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending the Lightning's five-game winning streak. Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, and goalie Alex Lyon made 29 saves, with 19 crucial stops in the third period. Lyon praised the team's performance, stating:

"It’s a very dangerous team. I think we played really well tonight, maybe one of the more complete games we’ve played all season...."

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Nikita Kucherov, with his 76th point, acknowledged the challenging night, saying:

"Some nights, you’re fighting to get momentum, you’re fighting to make plays.We couldn’t get anything going. Just had to put that behind us and look forward and we did that (in the third). We had some unbelievable looks and just couldn’t put it in."

Despite Andrei Vasilevskiy's 33 saves, including 14-2 record against Detroit, the Lightning couldn't capitalize. Lightning coach John Cooper emphasized the need for a consistent effort, stating:

"....If you want to make the playoffs, you can’t lay an egg like that."