Is Patrick Kane playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils? April 29, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers are hoping for another strong performance from Patrick Kane as they take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Kane has been on fire lately, recording, at least, a point in every game of the current series.

In Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils, Kane picked up an assist on Vincent Trocheck's third-period goal, which was the Rangers' lone tally of the game. This assist added to Kane's impressive playoff stats, which now include a goal and five assists in the series.

The 34-year-old forward has been a key player for the Rangers all season long, logging 21 goals and 57 points in 73 regular-season games split between New York and Chicago. With his talent and experience, Kane has become one of the most reliable players on the Rangers' roster, and his presence on the ice could make all the difference in tonight's game against the Devils.

Despite Monday's loss, the Rangers remain a strong team with plenty of talent and depth. Led by Kane and other star players like Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox, the team is capable of bouncing back and coming out on top in tonight's game.

A look at Patrick Kane's NHL career

Patrick Kane's NHL career will always be remembered as one of the most successful and impressive in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks. His 15-year tenure with the team was marked by numerous accolades, including three Stanley Cup championships and recognition as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of all time.

Patrick Kane's career with the Blackhawks began in 2007 when he was selected as the first overall pick in the NHL draft. He made an instant impact in his rookie year, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie and helping the team to their first winning season in six years. By his third season, he was already a Stanley Cup champion and a First-Team NHL All-Star.

Patrick Kane's most iconic moment with the Blackhawks came in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers. During overtime in Game 6, he scored the Cup-winning goal, ending a 49-year championship drought for the team. He continued to be a crucial player for the Blackhawks in their subsequent championship runs in 2013 and 2015, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2013.

Patrick Kane's individual accomplishments are just as impressive as his team's success. He became the first United States-born player to lead the NHL in scoring in 2016, winning the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy, and Ted Lindsay Award all in the same season. He also set an NHL career high with 110 points in the 2018-19 season.

