Is Patrick Kane playing tonight against New York Rangers? Insider provides insight into Red Wings star's return

The anticipation surrounding Patrick Kane's debut with the Detroit Red Wings is reaching a fever pitch. Fans are eager to witness the star right winger in action. Recent reports from reliable sources suggest that Kane's participation in tonight's game against the New York Rangers is questionable.

Hockey insider Chris Johnston shared insights on X, stating that Kane's debut isn't a set timeline. The seasoned player will need some practice reps with the team, and his first appearance may likely occur next week.

"There isn't a set timeline for when Patrick Kane will make his #redwings debut -- he'll have to get some practice reps in with the team and see how things go -- but it sounds like there's a good chance it happens at some point next week" - reporterchris

Expand Tweet

Kane is expected to finalize a one-year contract with the Red Wings. The announcement of his potential debut has sparked discussions about the impact he could have on the team's dynamics. If he does play tonight, Kane could replace Joe Veleno on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin. He could also reunite with old friend Alex DeBrincat on the second line.

One key aspect of Kane's potential contribution is his role in the power-play unit. Despite undergoing a serious hip procedure, the veteran winger is reportedly in the mix for a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. Kane informed the club that this role is not a prerequisite for his involvement.

The uncertainty surrounding Kane's return stems from his recent major hip procedure. This has left fantasy players curious about the level of performance they can expect. However, insiders predict a 40-50 point campaign for Kane, depending on when he first suits up for his new club.

NHL fans get first look at Patrick Kane in Red Wings sweater

The hockey world was excited as the Detroit Red Wings took a significant step in unveiling their latest acquisition, Patrick Kane. The team, known for its passionate fanbase, opted for a unique approach to introduce Kane to the hockey community. Instead of a traditional press release or statement, the Red Wings took to their account on X to share a captivating video post.

In the video, fans were treated to an exclusive first look at Patrick Kane donning the iconic Red Wings sweater.

Expand Tweet