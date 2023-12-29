"Is Petey even trying?": Vancouver Canucks fans critical of Elias Pettersson's pointless game in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

Vancouver Canucks fans expressed disappointment with Elias Pettersson for his performance in the 4-1 home defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

The Flyers came out flying against the Canucks, limiting them to just one goal, with Theodor Blueger being the only scorer for the hosts. After a goalless first period, the Flyers scored thrice in a 2:06 span to snap the Canucks' nine-game point streak.

Canucks fans were disappointed with Pettersson, who had a pointless game, with only two shots on goal. Here's what they said on X, formerly called Twitter. One tweeted:

"Is Petey even trying?"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Despite the underwhelming outing, Elias Pettersson has notched up an impressive tally of 43 points through 13 goals and 30 assists, making him the Canucks' third-leading scorer. In the last five games, he has accumulated as many points.

The Canucks are 7-3-1 in their last 10 games and remain atop the Pacific Division with 49 points (23-10-3).

How Philadelphia Flyers downed Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place. The Flyers put on a dominant performance after the first period saw both teams struggle to score.

In the second period, Egor Zamula put the visitors on board after capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity at 15:03. Notably, it was only the second powerplay goal for the 32nd-ranked Philadelphia.

Just over a minute later, Sean Walker made it 2-0 for the Flyers after slotting a one-timer off the rush on Owen Tippett and Travis Koneceny's assists. At the 17:09 mark, Joel Farabee put the Flyers 3-0 ahead. Notably, the Flyers scored all three goals in under three minutes.

In the final period, Teddy Blueger put the Vancouver Canucks on the board, converting a 3-on-2 pass from Dakota Joshua and Quinn Hughes' assist for a snapshot goal to reduce the deficit.

At the 5:01 mark, Garnet Hathaway restored the Flyers' three-goal lead, though, converting Ryan Poehling's assist for a wrist shot.

Blueger, Hughes and Joshua all accumulated a point apiece, while Casey DeSmith made 21 saves with a .840 SV%. Ferabee notched up two points, while Samuel Ersson made 18 saves with a.947 SV%, before leaving the game due to dehydration.

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice on Tuesday to face the Ottawa Senators.