Is Rafael Harvey-Pinard playing tonight? Exploring Canadiens forward's availability against Tampa Bay Lightning

Rafael Harvey-Pinard won't be playing in tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, even though he took part in the morning skate. This update comes from Priyanta Emrith, a renowned sports journalist who shared the news on Twitter.

Pinard suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and is considered day-to-day. The specifics and severity of his injury haven't been disclosed, but it was significant enough to keep him out of Tuesday's game against the Lightning.

The departure of Harvey Pinards will most likely be felt by the Canadiens since he has contributed four assists and 13 hits in 10 games.

Expand Tweet

Christian Dvorak is expected to step up in Harvey Pinard's place while he recovers. As for Rafael Harvey-Pinard himself, his focus will be on recovering and getting back into peak condition. The medical team of the Canadiens will work closely with him to ensure an effective recovery process.

A bit about Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Rafael Harvey-Pinard is a professional ice hockey player from Jonquière, Quebec, Canada, who plays for the Montreal Canadiens as a forward. Harvey Pinard's journey to the NHL began when he was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the 7th round (201st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Before entering the professional arena, Pinard honed his abilities in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He played for both the Rouyn Noranda Huskies and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, serving as captain for both teams.

Harvey Pinards' scoring prowess and determination helped the Huskies win the 2018-2019 QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup when he led the team in scoring during the playoffs.

In the 2020–2021 season, Rafael Harvey-Pinard made his debut in hockey with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

A significant milestone in Harvey Pinard's career occurred on March 26, 2023, when he achieved his NHL hat-trick, leading the Montreal Canadiens to an 8-2 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Off the ice, Rafael Harvey-Pinard is recognized for his contributions to community initiatives.