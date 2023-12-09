Is Rasmus Dahlin playing tonight against Canadiens? Sabres make major decision on star D-man

In a momentous turn of events for the Buffalo Sabres, star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is scheduled to participate in tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens. The matchup will take place at KeyBank Center in New York, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

After sustaining a lower-body injury in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Detroit Red Wings, the defenseman was absent in the team's 3-1 victory against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Sabres coach Don Granato verified the decision, quelling uncertainties about Dahlin's involvement in this pivotal match.

This update was shared on Buffalo Sabres official X account:

"Per head coach Don Granato, Rasmus Dahlin will play tonight against Montreal."

Recently, Rasmus Dahlin, a crucial player for the Sabres, has been under scrutiny due to uncertainty about his participation in the game. The good news for fans is that they can now expect to see him on the ice tonight, as affirmed by Granato.

On the flip side, Ryan Johnson will be absent from the lineup. Although the reasons for this decision remain undisclosed, it's apparent that the Sabres are making strategic decisions for this crucial matchup.

The upcoming clash with the Canadiens is anticipated to be a formidable challenge, and Dahlin's involvement has the potential to impact the Sabres significantly.

His expertise and skills are poised to contribute substantially to the team's overall performance.

Rasmus Dahlins' key role in Sabres' success

Buffalo Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has delivered outstanding performances in recent games.

As the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, Dahlin has exceeded his previous single-season career highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53) within just 47 games. This marks a significant improvement from the 2021-22 season, where these achievements were accomplished over 80 games.

In the 2023-24 regular season, Dahlin has scored six goals and provided 15 assists, accumulating 21 points.

Despite the team's overall performance, Dahlin's contributions have been particularly noteworthy, showcased in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he secured a goal and two assists, leading the Sabres to a 3-2 victory.