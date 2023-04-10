Is Roman Josi playing tonight against the Calgary Flames? Latest update on the defenseman ahead of the matchup on April 10, 2023

Nashville Predators fans hoping to see Roman Josi take the ice tonight against the Calgary Flames will have to wait a little longer. The defenseman will miss his 13th straight game as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.

Josi's absence has been felt on the Predators' blue line, as the team has struggled to find consistent defensive success without their star player. However, it seems that Josi's return may be too far away, as he is out indefinitely and could potentially not return to the lineup for the Predators in their upcoming games.

freeplays @freeplays NHL Nashville D Roman Josi (Upper Body) is out indefinitely NHL Nashville D Roman Josi (Upper Body) is out indefinitely

Despite missing almost three weeks of action, Roman Josi has put up impressive numbers this season, with 18 goals and 59 points in just 67 games played. His offensive production, coupled with his solid defensive play, has made him an essential player for the Predators.

With only a handful of games left in the regular season, the Predators will need all hands on deck if they hope to secure a spot in the playoffs. Josi's return will be a major boost for the team, and his absence has been felt by both his teammates and fans alike.

In the meantime, the Predators will have to continue to rely on their other defensemen to step up and fill the void left by Roman Josi's injury. It remains to be seen when he will make his return, but the Predators will undoubtedly be thrilled to have him back on the ice as soon as possible.

Roman Josi: A career of excellence in the NHL and international play

Roman Josi is a Swiss professional ice hockey defenseman who currently serves as captain of the Nashville Predators in the NHL. Born on June 1, 1990, in Bern, Switzerland, Josi began his hockey career playing for his hometown team, SC Bern, in the Swiss National League.

In 2010, Josi was selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round of the NHL entry draft, and he made his NHL debut with the team in 2011. Josi quickly established himself as one of the team's top defensemen, earning a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team in his first season.

Since then, Roman Josi has continued to be a key player for the Predators, earning numerous accolades and establishing himself as one of the best defensemen in the league. He has been named to the NHL All-Star Team five times and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2020.

Throughout his career, Josi has also represented Switzerland in international play, including at the Olympics and World Championships. He was named the top defenseman at the 2013 IIHF World Championships and helped lead Switzerland to a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Roman Josi has had an impressive career in both the NHL and international play. His leadership and skills have made him a beloved player for fans in Nashville and around the world.

Poll : 0 votes