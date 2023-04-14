Is Roman Josi playing tonight against the Colorado Avalanche? Latest injury update ahead of April 14 matchup

Roman Josi, the star defenseman of the Nashville Predators, was absent from Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury. Josi's absence from the lineup will leave the Predators without one of their key players.

Roman Josi might not play Friday when the Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche. Given that the Predators have already been eliminated from playoff contention, it seems unlikely that the 32-year-old blueliner will risk further injury by rushing back to the lineup.

Josi has been a key player for the Predators this season. His absence has been felt by the team as it has struggled to find consistent success without him.

Despite the disappointment of missing the playoffs, the Predators can take solace in the fact that they have a talented core of players, including Josi, who will be key to their success in the coming seasons.

As for the upcoming matchup against the Avalanche, the Predators will have to rely on their remaining defensemen to step up and fill the void left by Josi's absence. The Avalanche boast one of the top offenses in the league, so Nashville will need a strong defensive effort to keep them at bay.

A look at Roman Josi's NHL career

Roman Josi's impressive career in the NHL has spanned over a decade since the Nashville Predators drafted him in 2008. The Swiss defenseman made a name for himself in his home country before crossing the pond to play in the world's top league.

Josi's success in Switzerland began with helping SC Bern win the league title in 2008-09. He then went on to represent Switzerland at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and was named top defenseman at the 2009 IIHF Division I World Junior Championship.

In 2011, Josi made his NHL debut for the Nashville Predators and quickly proved his worth. He finished fourth among NHL rookies in blocked shots that season and continued to develop his game over the years.

Josi's rise to stardom in the NHL was cemented in 2017 when he was named captain of the Predators. That same year, he helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Josi's outstanding play did not go unnoticed, and in 2020, he was voted the winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. It was a well-deserved recognition of Josi's talent and hard work on the ice.

The 2021-22 season was another standout year for Roman Josi. Josi's offensive prowess, combined with his solid defensive play, makes him one of the league's most complete players.

