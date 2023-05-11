Is Ryan Graves playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? May 11, 2023 | NHL Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils will most likely be without the services of defenseman Ryan Graves in Game 5 of their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. According to Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer, Graves missed Tuesday's game due to an upper-body injury.

This will be the third straight game that Graves will miss, despite practicing with the team on Monday and Tuesday. The Devils will likely rely on Kevin Bahl to fill in for Graves in a limited role.

Despite being shorthanded on defense, the Devils decided to stick with a seven-defensemen lineup for the previous contest. This strategy proved successful for New Jersey in Game 3, as they were able to come away with a victory.

Ryan Graves' absence will not be a fatal blow to the team's chances, as they have shown the ability to adjust their lineup and still find success.

The Devils will need to continue to adapt and perform well without Graves if they hope to advance in the playoffs.

A quick look at defenseman Ryan Graves' NHL career

Graves started his NHL career with the New York Rangers organization, playing for their AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack. In the 2015-16 season, Graves made his professional debut and played in 74 games, leading the blueline with nine goals and 21 points.

In the following season, Graves continued his upward development, leading the blueline in all scoring categories with eight goals, 22 assists, and 30 points. However, in the 2017-18 season, Graves regressed with just four goals and 11 points in 57 games.

In 2018, Graves was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. He was immediately assigned to the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. In the 2018-19 season, Graves scored his first NHL goal against the New York Rangers. He was re-signed to a one-year contract in July 2019 and had a standout season in 2019-20, playing alongside Cale Makar.

Ryan Graves signed a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the Avalanche in October 2020. He made his 100th NHL appearance in January 2021 and was relied upon as the mainstay of the Avalanche penalty kill, finishing third in the league in short-handed time on ice. He registered two goals and 15 points in appearing in 54 of 56 regular season games.

In 2021, Ryan Graves was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Graves was expected to bring his solid defensive play and leadership to the Devils, who were looking to improve their team.

