Is Ryan Hartman playing tonight against the Dallas Stars? April 21, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for Game 2 against the Dallas Stars tonight.

Hartman, who scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime during the Wild's Game 1 victory, will miss the game due to a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild PR @mnwildPR Ryan Hartman (lower-body injury) will not play tonight.

Hartman's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Wild, as he played a crucial role in their Game 1 win. However, the team will have to find a way to win without him tonight.

The 28-year-old's status is currently listed as day-to-day, so it remains to be seen when he will be able to return to the lineup. The Wild will likely provide updates on his condition as more information becomes available.

Without Hartman in the lineup, Minnesota will have to rely on other players to step up and contribute offensively.

A look at Ryan Hartman's NHL career

Ryan Hartman grew up in West Dundee, Illinois, and was a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hartman began his hockey career with the U.S. National Team Development Program and the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League. In the 2013 NHL draft, the Blackhawks selected him in the first round, 30th overall.

Hartman helped the United States win gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship. He spent most of the 2014-15 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, but made his NHL debut on February 13, 2015, against the New Jersey Devils.

He returned to Rockford for the 2015-16 season, playing three games with the Blackhawks.

In the 2016-17 season, Ryan Hartman became a full-time NHL player, finishing with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 76 games. He continued to play with the Blackhawks until he was traded to the Nashville Predators on February 26, 2018.

Hartman was on the move again almost exactly a year later when he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on February 25, 2019. He played 19 games with the Flyers before becoming a free agent and signing with the Minnesota Wild on July 1, 2019.

Throughout his career, Ryan Hartman has been known for his hard work and physical play on the ice. He has also contributed offensively, with a career-high 19 goals in the 2016-17 season. Hartman's versatility has made him a valuable asset to the teams he has played for, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a key player for the Wild moving forward.

