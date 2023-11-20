Is Ryan McDonagh returning for Predators tonight? Latest update on Nashville defenseman

The Nashville Predators face uncertainty tonight as they await the potential return of their seasoned defenseman and alternate captain, Ryan McDonagh, in a crucial matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

The latest update on McDonagh's status suggests that he is questionable for tonight's game, leaving fans and the team in suspense about his potential presence on the ice.

McDonagh's absence has been notable in recent games, particularly in the match against Chicago last Saturday, where he was sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

This marked his sixth consecutive game on the sidelines, raising concerns about the impact of his absence on the team's defensive capabilities.

The defenseman's contributions to the Predators this season have been significant, despite the limited number of games he has played.

In 10 games, McDonagh has managed to accumulate two assists. Moreover, his defensive prowess is evident in statistics such as six shots on goal, seven hits, and an impressive 25 blocked shots.

The Predators, as well as their fans, are eagerly awaiting McDonagh's return, recognizing the value he brings to the team both offensively and defensively.

The alternate captain's leadership on the ice and experience in high-stakes situations make him a crucial asset, especially in matchups against formidable opponents like the Colorado Avalanche.

The decision regarding McDonagh's participation in tonight's game is likely to be a game-time decision, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the last moment.

The coaching staff and medical team will undoubtedly consider McDonagh's overall health and readiness to ensure his return does not compromise his long-term well-being.

A look at Ryan McDonagh's NHL career

Ryan McDonagh's NHL journey began when he signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on July 6, 2010, forgoing his senior season at Wisconsin.

After starting the 2010–11 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he made his NHL debut on January 7, 2011, against the Dallas Stars. McDonagh showcased his defensive prowess and resilience, notably enduring an elbow to the head from Matt Cooke.

His pivotal game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils secured the Rangers a playoff spot in 2011.

In 2013, Ryan McDonagh signed a six-year, $28.2 million contract with the Rangers. During the 2013–14 season, he led Rangers defensemen in points and played a key role in their journey to the Stanley Cup Finals. Named captain in 2014, McDonagh led the team to the Presidents' Trophy in his first season.

A trade in 2018 sent McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he signed a seven-year, $47.25 million extension. He played a crucial role in Tampa Bay's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup victories.

In a surprising move in 2022, Ryan McDonagh joined the Nashville Predators in a trade, marking a new chapter in his storied career.