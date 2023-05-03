Is Ryan Murray playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? 3 May 2023 NHL Playoffs

Ryan Murray, defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers, may not be in the lineup for their upcoming playoff game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Although he was recalled from his conditioning loan on Sunday, his status for Thursday's game remains uncertain.

Murray played in two games with the AHL Bakersfield before returning to the Oilers, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL game since November due to a back injury. He will need to be removed from long-term injured reserve before he can play in any NHL games.

It's unclear if Murray's recent conditioning stint was enough to prepare him for playoff-level hockey. The Oilers will have to make a decision on Murray's place in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.

Ryan Murray's absence could be a significant blow for the Oilers, as he brings a wealth of experience and defensive prowess to the blue line.

A look at Ryan Murray's NHL career

The defenseman was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he quickly made his presence felt in his rookie season. He scored 21 points and was a force on the power play, ranking third in power-play goals and fifth in power-play points among first-year defensemen. Murray's solid play continued in his second season, but injuries derailed his progress.

Despite the setback, Murray bounced back in the 2015-16 season, leading the Blue Jackets with 171 blocked shots and scoring 25 points in 82 games. He signed a two-year contract extension with Columbus in February 2016. However, injuries continued to hamper his progress, and he has been unable to play more than 60 games in a season since 2016-17.

Ryan Murray's tenure with the Blue Jackets came to an end in 2020 when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils. He spent one season in New Jersey before joining the Edmonton Oilers on a one-year contract in September 2022.

Ryan Murray's contributions to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season were minimal, with only four assists in 37 regular-season games. However, he was part of the team that won the Stanley Cup, earning his first championship ring.

Ryan Murray's NHL career has been marked by injuries and missed opportunities, but he has shown flashes of the promise that made him a high draft pick in 2012. He has scored 122 points in 408 career NHL games, and his solid defensive play and shot-blocking ability have made him a valuable addition to any team. Murray's international experience includes a third-place finish with Team Canada at the 2012 World Junior Championship.

