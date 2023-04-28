Is Sebastian Aho playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Sebastian Aho will be available for the New York Islanders when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Aho has been great defensively for the team and is very important for their success. When he takes the ice, the Sebastian Aho derby can continue. Aho and Aho clashed with each other pretty recently during Game 1.

Two players with the same name in the penalty box simultaneously was pretty unique, to say the least. The incident provided a light interlude in an otherwise tense and hard-fought game, amusing spectators and analysts.

Despite a flurry of opportunities by the Hurricanes down the stretch of the game, they were unable to stage a comeback. The Islanders went on to win the game 3-2.

Sebastian Aho's work as a New York Islander

Sebastian Aho #25 of the New York Islanders

Aho was taken by the New York Islanders in the fifth round (at pick 139 overall) of the 2017 NHL draft at the age of 21.

The Swedish defenseman is 5 feet 10 and weighs 170 pounds and has played three complete seasons with Skelleftea.

Aho was sent by the Islanders to Bridgeport in the American Hockey League. There, on November 5, 2017, he became the first defenseman in franchise history to record three goals.

When the Islanders brought Aho to the NHL, he had scored 20 points in 29 games with Bridgeport. He made his NHL debut on December 31, 2017, against the Colorado Avalanche.

Aho will be crucial for the New York Islanders in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are currently leading the series 3-2 and are on the verge of qualifying for the second round of the playoffs.

If the Islanders are to tie and then win the series, they will need Aho in the side and at his best.

