Is Sidney Crosby single? All you need to know about NHL superstar's dating life

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been in a committed relationship with model Kathy Leutner for over a decade.

The couple met in 2008 through a mutual friend and have since captured the attention of fans and media alike. Leutner, a successful model, was born in Chantilly, Virginia, on Dec. 13, 1987, and has made a name for herself in the industry.

Despite their high-profile status, Crosby and Leutner prefer to keep their relationship private. They prioritize their personal lives and maintain a low-key presence in the media. This approach allows them to focus on their respective careers while nurturing their relationship away from the spotlight.

Leutner's modeling career took off when she landed a cover shoot for Fitness Magazine. Her athletic build and height have made her a sought-after face in the industry. She has worked with renowned brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Naked, Famous, Faviana and Hollister Co.

Crosby remains committed to his relationship with Leutner. Their unwavering support for each other has played a significant role in their enduring romance. While the future holds no certainties, their strong bond suggests that they will continue to be an inspiration for fans and admirers.

Sidney Crosby has found love and companionship with Leutner. Their long-term relationship and dedication to privacy have allowed them to thrive both personally and professionally. Their commitment to each other is appreciable for the power couple.

More about Sidney Crosby's girlfriend Kathy Leutner

Kathy Leutner has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million as of 2022 and earns an average salary of $132,000.

Her 5-foot-8 (172 cm) height has been a valuable asset in her successful modeling career. Leutner has expressed feeling most confident when she embraces her natural beauty, wearing minimal makeup and spending quality time with family and friends.

Initially raised as a Philadelphia Eagles fan, Leutner has been frequently seen supporting Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins during NHL games. In 2021, she joined Crosby on the red carpet to watch personalized videos in celebration of his 1,000th game at the PPG Paints Arena.

Although the Penguins failed to make the playoffs last season, Sidney Crosby had an impressive individual performance, accumulating 91 points in 81 games with 33 goals and 58 assists. His skills, leadership and dedication continue to make him a fan-favorite and one of the top players in the league.

