Is Steven Stamkos playing tonight vs Vancouver Canucks? Latest injury update on Tampa Bay Lightning captain

Steven Stamkos, the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been the center of attention for fans as the team gears up to face the Vancouver Canucks at the Amalie Arena. After missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury, Stamkos' potential return to the lineup has been the subject of much speculation.

The latest injury update brings some optimism to Lightning fans. According to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, Stamkos was back at practice on Thursday. This news suggests that he's making progress in his recovery, which raises the possibility of his return to the ice.

Steven Stamkos had a strong start to the season, making his absence even more significant. In his first two games, he managed to light the lamp twice and added a pair of assists. Such performances are nothing new for Stamkos, who notched an impressive 84 points last season and achieved a career-high 106 points in the 2021-22 season.

During practice, Stamkos was spotted on the second line, alongside Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel. This lineup configuration hints at the Lightning's eagerness to have their captain back in action.

The decision on Stamkos' participation is currently a game-time call. While his return to practice is a positive sign, it ultimately depends on how he feels leading up to the game.

More on Steven Stamkos's NHL career

Steven Stamkos, the star of the Tampa Bay Lightning, emerged in the NHL as the first overall pick in the 2008 Entry Draft.

Steven Stamkos began his rookie season in October 2008, initially struggling but eventually finding his footing to finish with 23 goals and 46 points. He invested heavily in off-season training, which paid off in the 2009-10 season, where he tied Sidney Crosby with 51 goals and won the Rocket Richard Trophy. Despite his individual success, the team faced challenges.

In 2010-11, Stamkos chased the elusive "50 goals in 50 games" record and finished with 45 goals and 91 points. The Lightning made the playoffs but lost Stamkos to injury in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2011, he signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract with the Lightning. Stamkos delivered another spectacular season in 2011-12 with his second 50-goal campaign, setting an NHL record with five overtime goals. He continued to shine during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

Stamkos reached numerous milestones, including 400 career goals, 150 power-play goals, and 700 career points. He captained the Atlantic Division in the 2018 All-Star Game and helped secure the President's Trophy for the Lightning in 2018-19.

Despite a core muscle surgery in 2020, Stamkos returned to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, clinching a championship for the Lightning. He repeated this feat in 2021, becoming a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The 2021-22 season saw Stamkos achieving 900 points, 900 games, and 100 points in a season. Throughout his career, he has proven himself as one of the NHL's top goal scorers and point producers, leading the Lightning to multiple Stanley Cup victories.