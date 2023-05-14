The Edmonton Oilers will play a crucial game against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, and all eyes are on goaltender Stuart Skinner. The young netminder had a difficult outing in Game 5, stopping only 18 of 22 shots before being pulled in the second period. Despite his struggles, Skinner will most likely start tonight in what is a must-win game for the Oilers.

Skinner got off to a strong start in Game 5, limiting the high-powered Vegas offense to just one goal on 11 shots in the opening period. However, things took a turn for the worse in the second period when he allowed three goals in just 1:29. With the Oilers down 4-2, head coach Dave Tippett made the decision to pull Skinner and replace him with backup Jack Campbell, who stopped all nine shots he faced.

Despite the loss, Skinner has been a key contributor for the Oilers in the playoffs. He has a record of 5-5 with a 3.52 goals against average and an .890 save percentage through 11 games. However it will be a game-time decision for the team considering Skinner's struggles, and they might ask Campbell to start.

The Oilers will need Skinner to be at his best if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

A look at Stuart Skinner's NHL career

Stuart Skinner has come a long way since being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He began his journey by helping the Swift Current Broncos win the 2018 Western Hockey League championship and has since climbed the ranks to become a key player for the Oilers.

In the 2022-23 season, Skinner stepped up as a backup to Jack Campbell after Mike Smith was placed on long-term injured reserve and Mikko Koskinen signed with a Swiss team. Skinner quickly proved himself capable, leading rookie goalies in wins and games played while also ranking highly in save percentage and goals-against average.

Skinner's impressive performances earned him a three-year contract extension and a spot in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. He also became a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the best rookie in the NHL each year.

Skinner's success has not been limited to the regular season. In the playoffs, he became the third rookie goalie in Oilers history to win a game, joining the ranks of legendary goalies Andy Moog and Grant Fuhr.

Stuart Skinner's journey to the NHL began with his time playing in the Western Hockey League for Lethbridge and Swift Current. He played four seasons in the WHL, winning a championship with Swift Current thanks to his impressive stats, which included a 2.20 goals-against average, .932 save percentage, and six shutouts.

Poll : 0 votes