Is Tage Thompson playing tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets? Latest injury update ahead of April 14 matchup

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson will miss the team's final game of the 2022-23 season on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is due to an upper body injury, according to a report by Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Despite missing the final game of the season, Tage Thompson can look back on the 2022-23 campaign with great pride.

The forward had a breakout season, tallying 47 goals, 94 points, and 295 shots on net, with 34 of his points coming on the power play.

Thompson's 47 goals tied him for third in the NHL for the most goals scored this season, while his 94 points have him ranked eighth in the league.

Thompson's fantastic season was a major bright spot for a Sabres team that struggled to find success on the ice. The Sabres finished the season with a record of 41-33-7, finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division. They were eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite the disappointing team finish, Thompson's individual success should give Sabres fans hope for the future. With Thompson set to heal up and return for the 2023-24 season, there is reason to believe that the Sabres could be poised for improvement in the coming years.

Thompson's breakout season is especially impressive considering his lack of experience at the NHL level. Prior to this season, Thompson had played in just 12 NHL games, totaling two goals and three assists. However, the 22-year-old forward made a major impact in his first full NHL season, establishing himself as one of the league's most promising young talents.

While Tage Thompson's injury may be disappointing for Sabres fans hoping to see him finish the season strong. The forward can look back on the 2022-23 campaign with pride. With plenty of time to heal and prepare for the next season, Thompson will be a player to watch for the Sabres moving forward.

A look at Tage Thompson's personal life and his family's interest in hockey

Tage Thompson's family has a strong connection to hockey. His father, Brent Thompson, is a former NHL player who currently serves as the head coach for the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders.

When Tage was born, Brent was playing for the Phoenix Coyotes organization, adding to the family's ties to hockey in the southwest United States.

Tage's mother, Kimberly Oliver Thompson, also has a connection to Phoenix, Arizona, as she hails from there. Tage was exposed to hockey at a young age because both of his parents were involved in the sport at a high level.

