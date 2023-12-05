The Buffalo Sabres are set to get a significant boost to their lineup.

On Tuesday morning, The Sabres announced on social media that Tage Thompson will return to the lineup after dealing with an injury.

Thompson had missed the past nine games after getting injured due to blocking a shot with his left wrist. At the time, the status of Thompson was very much in the air. Head coach Don Granato spoke about Thompson's recovery then.

"Weeks is what it will be," Granato said. "(It) could be a little over a month, but it shouldn't be multiple months... Obviously, we will miss him because of not only the player but the person. He has a real good perspective on things. He's an ultra-competitive guy who responds with compete and work ethic to any adversity... Other guys will have to step up, and I think they recognize that."

Ultimately, Thompson ended up just missing three weeks due to the injury.

In Thompson's absence, the Sabres relied on Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt to play an impactful role.

But, in the nine games that Thompson missed, Buffalo went 3-6, including losing three games consecutively.

Tage Thompson's 2023 season so far

Before the injury, Tage Thompson was off to another good start. He had 12 points in 16 games and three in his last five games.

Thompson has six goals and six assists. He is expected to be back on the top line with Casey Mittlestadt and Jeff Skinner for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

The American forward is coming off a career year as he recorded 94 points in 78 games. He is one of the best offensive players in the NHL. When Thompson went down with the injury, Buffalo knew he would be hard to replace.

Here's what Mittelstadt had to say about Thompson's injury and stepping up in his absence:

"I'm going to prepare to try to play my best. I have confidence out there, and I think I can take on a challenge, for sure. So, for me, I don't think much changes, obviously. We're going to miss the [heck] out of 'Tommer' and what he brings to this team and what he brings to the locker room as well."

"He's such a good player. … It's definitely a big loss, but it's an opportunity for other guys to step up at the same time."

Buffalo is currently a slight +105 underdog at home against Detroit.

