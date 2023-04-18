Is Tanner Jeannot playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? April 18, 2023, NHL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Tanner Jeannot won't be hitting the ice for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is currently dealing with a lower-body injury that has forced him to miss the last three games.

While Jeannot won't be suiting up for the opening game of the series, the good news for the Lightning is that he's now considered day-to-day. This means there's a chance he could be back in action as soon as Game 2 on Thursday.

Jeannot has struggled to find the scoresheet lately, registering just one point in his last 15 games. However, he has been contributing in other areas of the game, with 63 hits and nine blocked shots over that same span.

Even if Jeannot does return for Game 2, it's important to note that he has limited offensive upside and likely won't be a top fantasy option. His value lies in his physicality and ability to play a hard-nosed, grinding style of hockey. Nonetheless, his return would still be a welcome addition to the Lightning' lineup as they look to upset the heavily-favored Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

For now, Lightning fans and fantasy hockey managers will have to wait and see if Tanner Jeannot is able to recover in time for Game 2 on Thursday.

NHL Trade: Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay, Cal Foote to Nashville

Tanner Jeannot's trade to the Lightning in exchange for Cal Foote and future draft picks (February 28, 2023), stirred up some buzz among hockey enthusiasts.

Jeannot has displayed his potential as a talented forward in the NHL, despite his relatively low shooting percentage. His physicality and willingness to challenge opponents have earned him praise and made him a valuable asset to his team.

For the Lightning, the acquisition of Tanner Jeannot presents a promising addition to their already impressive roster. With his work ethic and physicality, he could provide an extra boost to the team's quest for another Stanley Cup. His skills, paired with his age, make him an exciting prospect for the team's future.

However, the Predators have gained a valuable asset in Cal Foote, a promising young defenseman who has shown great potential in his time with the Lightning. Foote's acquisition solidifies the Predators' blue line and gives them more options to strengthen their defense. His development could make him one of the top defensemen in the league in the coming years.

