Is Tanner Jeannot playing tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs? April 20, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot hasn't played since suffering an apparent right leg injury two weeks ago. However, he might suit up for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For the Lightning, who will be without Mikey Eyssimont on Thursday, the timing is fortunate. In the second period of Tuesday's first-round match, Eyssimont was forced to leave after being struck on the open ice by Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe.

Eyssimont and star right-handed defenseman Erik Cernak were both ruled out by Lightning coach Jon Cooper. Cernak was sidelined in the first period by Toronto winger Michael Bunting's illegal head check for which Bunting was handed a three-game suspension.

Victor Hedman, who played just one period on Tuesday before leaving with an unexplained injury, is a game-time decision, according to Cooper.

Defenseman Ian Cole also missed practice on Wednesday, although Cooper confirmed that he will participate in Game 2.

Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Tanner Jeannot, the Lightning's key trade deadline acquisition, skated on the team's fourth line during the brief practice.

At the same time, Pat Maroon moved up to the third line to replace Eyssimont with Ross Colton and Nick Paul.

Tampa thrashed Toronto 7-3 in the first game where six different Lightning players got on the scoring sheet with Brayden Point scoring twice. They will be looking to replicate this result in Game 2 tonight.

Tanner Jeannot is key for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Before suffering an injury in the Lightning's game against the Islanders on April 6, Tanner Jeannot produced some of his best hockey.

Jeannot had 11 opportunities to score in the four games before his injury, and on April 1 he scored his first goal with the Lightning.

Additionally, he had eight hits in a game against the Washington Capitals on March 30. He also had 26 hits in his previous six games.

Tanner Jeannot has scored six goals and 12 assists this full season for both the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has been very valuable in the fifteen minutes he has spent on the ice per game.

As a promising young forward, Jeannot will be very important to Tampa Bay. His willingness to take on opponents and physicality has been praised by many. His work ethic up front also allows his teams to attack relentlessly.

